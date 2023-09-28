Kris Bryant vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Kris Bryant (.128 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Ryan Yarbrough and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Dodgers.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant has 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks while batting .239.
- In 62.8% of his games this season (49 of 78), Bryant has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (24.4%) he recorded at least two.
- In 10 games this season, he has homered (12.8%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Bryant has had an RBI in 22 games this year (28.2%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 38.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.4%).
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|38
|.247
|AVG
|.230
|.322
|OBP
|.314
|.422
|SLG
|.324
|13
|XBH
|7
|7
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|8
|31/14
|K/BB
|34/14
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
- The Dodgers rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- Yarbrough (7-6) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.78 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the left-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.78, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
