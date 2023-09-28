Kyle Isbel vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Kyle Isbel (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Tigers Player Props
|Royals vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Tigers Prediction
|How to Watch Royals vs Tigers
|Royals vs Tigers Odds
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel has 21 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 17 walks while hitting .232.
- Isbel has picked up a hit in 55.8% of his 86 games this season, with multiple hits in 18.6% of them.
- He has gone deep in 5.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Isbel has driven home a run in 24 games this season (27.9%), including more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 35 of 86 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Royals Players vs the Tigers
- Click Here for Nelson Velazquez
- Click Here for Bobby Witt Jr.
- Click Here for MJ Melendez
- Click Here for Edward Olivares
- Click Here for Maikel Garcia
- Click Here for Nick Pratto
- Click Here for Drew Waters
- Click Here for Salvador Pérez
- Click Here for Dairon Blanco
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|46
|.230
|AVG
|.235
|.255
|OBP
|.294
|.341
|SLG
|.403
|11
|XBH
|17
|2
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|16
|22/4
|K/BB
|36/13
|4
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (183 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal (7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season.
- The lefty's last time out was on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 2.95 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .201 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.