On Thursday, Maikel Garcia (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia leads Kansas City with an OBP of .327 this season while batting .275 with 37 walks and 56 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 35th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 126th in slugging.

In 68.1% of his 119 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 3.4% of his games this season, and 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Garcia has had an RBI in 40 games this season (33.6%), including seven multi-RBI outings (5.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 46 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 58 .317 AVG .232 .355 OBP .298 .427 SLG .300 19 XBH 9 1 HR 3 31 RBI 18 46/16 K/BB 60/21 11 SB 12

