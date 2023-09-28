MJ Melendez -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the hill, on September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez is batting .231 with 28 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 59 walks.
  • Melendez has gotten at least one hit in 62.1% of his games this year (90 of 145), with multiple hits 25 times (17.2%).
  • Looking at the 145 games he has played this season, he's homered in 14 of them (9.7%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Melendez has picked up an RBI in 36 games this year (24.8%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those contests (10.3%).
  • In 35.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (6.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Royals Players vs the Tigers

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
75 GP 69
.248 AVG .213
.337 OBP .281
.404 SLG .374
23 XBH 25
9 HR 6
33 RBI 22
74/37 K/BB 95/22
3 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Tigers have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (183 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Tigers are sending Skubal (7-3) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday, the lefty tossed seven scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering two hits.
  • In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.95, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .201 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.