Nelson Velazquez vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Nelson Velazquez (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Sawyer Gipson-Long and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Sawyer Gipson-Long
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez is hitting .227 with six doubles, 17 home runs and 14 walks.
- In 25 of 45 games this year (55.6%) Velazquez has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (17.8%).
- Looking at the 45 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 16 of them (35.6%), and in 10.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Velazquez has picked up an RBI in 44.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 22.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- In 57.8% of his games this year (26 of 45), he has scored, and in six of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|.353
|AVG
|.083
|.450
|OBP
|.083
|.824
|SLG
|.333
|4
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|1
|4/3
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (183 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gipson-Long (1-0 with a 2.40 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went five innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 2.40, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .185 against him.
