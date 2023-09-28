Nick Pratto vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Nick Pratto (.212 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Tigers.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is batting .231 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- Pratto has gotten a hit in 51 of 86 games this year (59.3%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (16.3%).
- Looking at the 86 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (8.1%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Pratto has driven home a run in 25 games this year (29.1%), including more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 28 of 86 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|43
|.223
|AVG
|.239
|.329
|OBP
|.290
|.345
|SLG
|.368
|11
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|16
|50/18
|K/BB
|81/11
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (183 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when the lefty went seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.95, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .201 batting average against him.
