On Thursday, Nick Pratto (.212 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Tigers.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is batting .231 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Pratto has gotten a hit in 51 of 86 games this year (59.3%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (16.3%).

Looking at the 86 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (8.1%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Pratto has driven home a run in 25 games this year (29.1%), including more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 28 of 86 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 43 .223 AVG .239 .329 OBP .290 .345 SLG .368 11 XBH 12 3 HR 4 18 RBI 16 50/18 K/BB 81/11 0 SB 1

