On Thursday, Nick Pratto (.176 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 133 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Sawyer Gipson-Long. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Tigers.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Sawyer Gipson-Long

Sawyer Gipson-Long TV Channel: BSDET

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is batting .231 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Pratto has picked up a hit in 59.3% of his 86 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.3% of those games.

He has gone deep in 8.1% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Pratto has driven in a run in 25 games this year (29.1%), including seven games with more than one RBI (8.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.7%.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 43 .223 AVG .239 .329 OBP .290 .345 SLG .368 11 XBH 12 3 HR 4 18 RBI 16 50/18 K/BB 81/11 0 SB 1

