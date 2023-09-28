Nolan Jones vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Nolan Jones -- batting .500 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Ryan Yarbrough on the mound, on September 28 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones has 21 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 51 walks while batting .289.
- Jones will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .438 with two homers in his last outings.
- Jones has gotten a hit in 65 of 101 games this year (64.4%), with more than one hit on 25 occasions (24.8%).
- In 17.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.7% of his games this year, Jones has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 44.6% of his games this year (45 of 101), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (10.9%) he has scored more than once.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|53
|.289
|AVG
|.288
|.385
|OBP
|.380
|.512
|SLG
|.554
|17
|XBH
|27
|9
|HR
|10
|28
|RBI
|29
|45/25
|K/BB
|76/26
|9
|SB
|8
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- Yarbrough (7-6 with a 3.78 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the left-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.78 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .257 to opposing batters.
