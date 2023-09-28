Nolan Jones -- batting .500 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Ryan Yarbrough on the mound, on September 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

Ryan Yarbrough TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones has 21 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 51 walks while batting .289.

Jones will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .438 with two homers in his last outings.

Jones has gotten a hit in 65 of 101 games this year (64.4%), with more than one hit on 25 occasions (24.8%).

In 17.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.7% of his games this year, Jones has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 44.6% of his games this year (45 of 101), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (10.9%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rockies Players vs the Dodgers

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 53 .289 AVG .288 .385 OBP .380 .512 SLG .554 17 XBH 27 9 HR 10 28 RBI 29 45/25 K/BB 76/26 9 SB 8

Dodgers Pitching Rankings