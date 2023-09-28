Thursday's game that pits the Detroit Tigers (74-83) against the Kansas City Royals (54-103) at Comerica Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Tigers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on September 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (7-3) to the mound, while Jonathan Bowlan will get the nod for the Royals.

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Royals vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Tigers 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 8-2.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those games).

The Royals have been victorious in 46, or 34.1%, of the 135 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious 45 times in 131 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas City is the fifth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.2 runs per game (654 total).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.12 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals Schedule