Is there high school football on the docket this week in Shawnee County, Kansas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Shawnee County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Lansing High School at Topeka West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28

7:00 PM CT on September 28 Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Shawnee Heights High School at De Soto High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: De Soto, KS

De Soto, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Silver Lake High School at Rossville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Rossville, KS

Rossville, KS Conference: Mid-East

Mid-East How to Stream: Watch Here

Perry-Lecompton High School at Hayden Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Topeka High School