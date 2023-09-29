The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.487) and total hits (172) this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 100th, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.

Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 103 of 155 games this year (66.5%), including 50 multi-hit games (32.3%).

Looking at the 155 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 28 of them (18.1%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Witt Jr. has had an RBI in 59 games this year (38.1%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (12.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 76 games this year (49.0%), including multiple runs in 16 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 80 .293 AVG .254 .325 OBP .305 .540 SLG .436 36 XBH 31 18 HR 11 58 RBI 35 51/16 K/BB 69/22 18 SB 31

Yankees Pitching Rankings