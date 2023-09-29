Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dickinson County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Dickinson County, Kansas and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Dickinson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Abilene High School at Rose Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Rose Hill, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chapman High School at Wichita Collegiate School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Wichita, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.