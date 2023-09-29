Drew Waters vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is hitting .226 with 10 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- In 55.6% of his games this year (50 of 90), Waters has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (18.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.9% of his games in 2023 (eight of 90), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.6% of his games this season, Waters has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (7.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|46
|.285
|AVG
|.172
|.366
|OBP
|.233
|.472
|SLG
|.280
|15
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|12
|39/15
|K/BB
|68/12
|7
|SB
|9
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 189 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Rodon makes the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.74 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 5.74 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .243 to opposing hitters.
