Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hodgeman County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Hodgeman County, Kansas this week, we've got you covered here.
Hodgeman County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Bucklin High School at Hodgeman County High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Jetmore, KS
- Conference: Southern Plains-Iroquois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
