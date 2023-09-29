Kansas BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Looking to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is simple. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the process.

Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

Games to Bet on Today

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland TV Channel: MASN (Watch on Fubo)

MASN (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Orioles (-135)

Orioles (-135) Moneyline Underdog: Red Sox (+110)

Red Sox (+110) Total: 8

Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings

League: WNBA

WNBA Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Aces (-6.5)

Aces (-6.5) Aces Moneyline: -275

-275 Wings Moneyline: +230

+230 Total: 174.5

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SNET (Watch on Fubo)

SNET (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Blue Jays (-155)

Blue Jays (-155) Moneyline Underdog: Rays (+125)

Rays (+125) Total: 7.5

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri TV Channel: BSMW (Watch on Fubo)

BSMW (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Reds (-125)

Reds (-125) Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals (+105)

Cardinals (+105) Total: 9

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. UTEP Miners

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: UTEP (-1)

UTEP (-1) UTEP Moneyline: -110

-110 Louisiana Tech Moneyline: -110

-110 Total: 50.5

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun

League: WNBA

WNBA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Liberty (-4.5)

Liberty (-4.5) Liberty Moneyline: -175

-175 Sun Moneyline: +145

+145 Total: 159.5

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California TV Channel: BSW (Watch on Fubo)

BSW (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Angels (-150)

Angels (-150) Moneyline Underdog: Athletics (+125)

Athletics (+125) Total: 8

Houston Astros vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: ARID (Watch on Fubo)

ARID (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks (-135)

Diamondbacks (-135) Moneyline Underdog: Astros (+110)

Astros (+110) Total: 8.5

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. BYU Cougars

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Location: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: BYU (-1.5)

BYU (-1.5) BYU Moneyline: -120

-120 Cincinnati Moneyline: +100

+100 Total: 49.5

Louisville Cardinals vs. NC State Wolfpack

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: NC State (-3.5)

NC State (-3.5) NC State Moneyline: -175

-175 Louisville Moneyline: +145

+145 Total: 55.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.