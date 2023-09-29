If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Kingman County, Kansas, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

  • Shawnee County
  • Leavenworth County
  • Johnson County

    • Kingman County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Pawnee Heights High School at Cunningham High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Cunningham, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hesston High School at Kingman High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Kingman, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.