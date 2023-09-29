Kyle Isbel vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Kyle Isbel and his .351 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (75 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the New York Yankees and Carlos Rodon on September 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel has 21 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 17 walks while hitting .233.
- Isbel has picked up a hit in 49 of 87 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.
- He has hit a home run in 5.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.6% of his games this season, Isbel has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (8.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 35 games this year (40.2%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|47
|.230
|AVG
|.235
|.255
|OBP
|.293
|.341
|SLG
|.399
|11
|XBH
|17
|2
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|16
|22/4
|K/BB
|37/13
|4
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (189 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodon (3-7) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 5.74 ERA in 64 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 5.74 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .243 to his opponents.
