Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football action in Lincoln County, Kansas this week, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Lincoln County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Lincoln Jr-Sr High School at Clifton Clyde High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Clyde, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Sylvan-Lucas Unified High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Sylvan Grove, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
