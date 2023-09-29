Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lyon County This Week
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Lyon County, Kansas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Lyon County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Northern Heights High School at Olpe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Olpe, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.