Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Marshall County, Kansas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

  • Johnson County
  • Leavenworth County
  • Shawnee County

    • Marshall County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Sacred Heart High School at Valley Heights High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Blue Rapids, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Axtell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Axtell, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rock Creek High School DUP at Marysville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Marysville, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Linn High School at Frankfort High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Frankfort, KS
    • Conference: Twin Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.