If you're searching for how to stream high school football in McPherson County, Kansas this week, we've got the information here.

    • McPherson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Moundridge High School at Little River High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Little River, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Smoky Valley High School at Cheney High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Cheney, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Canton-Galva High School at Fairfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Langdon, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Winfield High School at McPherson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: McPherson, KS
    • Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

