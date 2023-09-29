Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Morris County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Morris County, Kansas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Morris County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Herington High School at Pretty Prairie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Pretty Prairie, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Franklin High School at Council Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Council Grove, KS
- Conference: Flint Hills
- How to Stream: Watch Here
