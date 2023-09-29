Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ness County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Ness County, Kansas and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Ness County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Ness City High School at Macksville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Macksville, KS
- Conference: Central Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.