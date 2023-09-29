Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Pawnee County, Kansas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

  • Shawnee County
  • Johnson County
  • Leavenworth County
  • Wyandotte County

    • Pawnee County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Pawnee Heights High School at Cunningham High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Cunningham, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.