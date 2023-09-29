Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Reno County, Kansas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

    • Reno County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Salina South High School at Hutchinson High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Hutchinson, KS
    • Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Haven High School at Garden Plain High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Garden Plain, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Canton-Galva High School at Fairfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Langdon, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Herington High School at Pretty Prairie High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Pretty Prairie, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mulvane High School at Buhler High School

    • Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Buhler, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

