Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Reno County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Reno County, Kansas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Reno County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Salina South High School at Hutchinson High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Hutchinson, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Haven High School at Garden Plain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Garden Plain, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canton-Galva High School at Fairfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Langdon, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Herington High School at Pretty Prairie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Pretty Prairie, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mulvane High School at Buhler High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Buhler, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
