Republic County, Kansas has high school football games on the schedule this week, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

  • Wyandotte County
  • Johnson County
  • Shawnee County
  • Leavenworth County

    • Republic County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Republic County JrSr High School at Wabaunsee High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Alma, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wakefield High School at Pike Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Scandia, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.