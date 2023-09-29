Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Republic County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Republic County, Kansas has high school football games on the schedule this week, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Republic County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Republic County JrSr High School at Wabaunsee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Alma, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wakefield High School at Pike Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Scandia, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
