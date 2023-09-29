Rockies vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Friday's game between the Minnesota Twins (85-74) and the Colorado Rockies (58-101) at Coors Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Twins coming out on top. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on September 29.
The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan (11-10, 4.31 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Ty Blach (3-3, 5.42 ERA).
Rockies vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- The Rockies have compiled a 3-2-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in five of those contests).
- The Rockies have won in 53, or 37.1%, of the 143 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Colorado has a win-loss record of 26-59 when favored by +155 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- Colorado scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (706 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Rockies have the 30th-ranked ERA (5.69) in the majors this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 24
|@ Cubs
|L 4-3
|Ty Blach vs Jordan Wicks
|September 26
|Dodgers
|W 4-1
|Chase Anderson vs Caleb Ferguson
|September 26
|Dodgers
|L 11-2
|Ryan Feltner vs Bobby Miller
|September 27
|Dodgers
|L 8-2
|Noah Davis vs Emmet Sheehan
|September 28
|Dodgers
|W 14-5
|Chris Flexen vs Ryan Yarbrough
|September 29
|Twins
|-
|Ty Blach vs Joe Ryan
|September 30
|Twins
|-
|TBA vs Kenta Maeda
|October 1
|Twins
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Bailey Ober
