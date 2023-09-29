Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Yankees on September 29, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Gleyber Torres, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in the New York Yankees-Kansas City Royals matchup at Kauffman Stadium on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Royals vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 172 hits with 28 doubles, 10 triples, 29 home runs, 38 walks and 93 RBI. He's also stolen 49 bases.
- He has a slash line of .273/.315/.487 on the season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Sep. 28
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Tigers
|Sep. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Sep. 26
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Astros
|Sep. 24
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Sep. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 133 hits with 20 doubles, 22 home runs, 18 walks and 75 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .252/.290/.416 so far this year.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Tigers
|Sep. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Sep. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Tigers
|Sep. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Astros
|Sep. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 16
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|2
|2
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Carlos Rodón Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Rodon Stats
- The Yankees will hand the ball to Carlos Rodon (3-7) for his 14th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Rodon has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Rodon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 24
|6.1
|5
|5
|3
|4
|1
|at Pirates
|Sep. 17
|6.2
|6
|3
|3
|10
|0
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 12
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|9
|4
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 7
|3.2
|8
|7
|7
|4
|0
|at Astros
|Sep. 1
|5.0
|3
|2
|2
|4
|1
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 159 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 66 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.
- He's slashed .270/.344/.452 so far this season.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 25
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 24
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has 15 doubles, 37 home runs, 86 walks and 75 RBI (96 total hits). He has swiped three bases.
- He has a .267/.405/.617 slash line on the season.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 27
|2-for-3
|3
|2
|4
|8
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 22
|4-for-4
|3
|3
|6
|14
|0
