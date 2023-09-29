Royals vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game features the New York Yankees (81-78) and the Kansas City Royals (54-105) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on September 29.
The probable starters are Carlos Rodon (3-7) for the Yankees and Jordan Lyles (5-17) for the Royals.
Royals vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Yankees 6, Royals 5.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Royals Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 7-2.
- When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Royals have gone 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (two of those matchups had a spread listed by oddsmakers).
- The Royals have won in 46, or 34.1%, of the 135 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Kansas City has come away with a win 30 times in 95 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.1 runs per game (657 total), Kansas City is the 25th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.16 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 23
|@ Astros
|W 3-2
|Jordan Lyles vs J.P. France
|September 24
|@ Astros
|W 6-5
|Steven Cruz vs Hunter Brown
|September 26
|@ Tigers
|L 6-3
|Zack Greinke vs Reese Olson
|September 28
|@ Tigers
|L 8-0
|Jonathan Bowlan vs Tarik Skubal
|September 28
|@ Tigers
|L 7-3
|Cole Ragans vs Sawyer Gipson-Long
|September 29
|Yankees
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Carlos Rodón
|September 30
|Yankees
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Clarke Schmidt
|October 1
|Yankees
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Michael King
