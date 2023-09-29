On Friday, Sean Bouchard (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Sean Bouchard Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Sean Bouchard At The Plate

  • Bouchard is hitting .226 with a double, two home runs and three walks.
  • In five of 11 games this season (45.5%), Bouchard has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 11 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Bouchard has had an RBI in five games this season.
  • He has scored in three of 11 games (27.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Sean Bouchard Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
.267 AVG .188
.353 OBP .222
.733 SLG .188
3 XBH 0
2 HR 0
3 RBI 2
3/2 K/BB 9/1
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 186 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 29th of the season. He is 11-10 with a 4.31 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.31, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in 28 games this season. Opponents have a .243 batting average against him.
