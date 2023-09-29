Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Stevens County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Stevens County, Kansas is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Stevens County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Scott Community High School at Hugoton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Hugoton, KS
- Conference: Great Western
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deerfield High School at Moscow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Moscow, KS
- Conference: Santa Fe Trail
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.