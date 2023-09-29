Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wabaunsee County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Wabaunsee County, Kansas this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Wabaunsee County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Republic County JrSr High School at Wabaunsee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Alma, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.