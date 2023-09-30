Charlie Blackmon vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon (hitting .306 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI), battle starter Emilio Pagan and the Minnesota Twins at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Twins.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Emilio Pagán
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon has 24 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 39 walks while batting .285.
- Blackmon enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .421 with one homer.
- In 67 of 94 games this year (71.3%) Blackmon has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (31.9%).
- He has homered in 8.5% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.7% of his games this season, Blackmon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 46.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (12.8%).
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|42
|.322
|AVG
|.237
|.396
|OBP
|.337
|.543
|SLG
|.329
|27
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|2
|28
|RBI
|12
|24/22
|K/BB
|31/17
|3
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.87).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (189 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pagan starts for the first time this season for the Twins.
- The 32-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 65 appearances so far.
- He has a 3.03 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .184 against him over his 65 appearances this season.
