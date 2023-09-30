Edward Olivares vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After going 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his last game, Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Clarke Schmidt) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is hitting .264 with 23 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
- In 65 of 103 games this year (63.1%) Olivares has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (20.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (10 of 103), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Olivares has an RBI in 27 of 103 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 35.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (7.8%).
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|53
|.268
|AVG
|.260
|.313
|OBP
|.323
|.470
|SLG
|.425
|17
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|15
|34/8
|K/BB
|30/14
|3
|SB
|8
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (191 total, 1.2 per game).
- Schmidt will aim to grab his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Yankees, his 32nd of the season. He is 9-9 with a 4.65 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 4.65 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 32 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .264 to his opponents.
