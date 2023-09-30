Elehuris Montero vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elehuris Montero and his .512 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Emilio Pagan and the Minnesota Twins at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Twins.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Emilio Pagán
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero has 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .250.
- Montero has reached base via a hit in 46 games this year (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- In 12.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Montero has had at least one RBI in 34.6% of his games this season (28 of 81), with two or more RBI eight times (9.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 37.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.4%.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|40
|.324
|AVG
|.175
|.373
|OBP
|.214
|.547
|SLG
|.307
|18
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|4
|26
|RBI
|13
|41/10
|K/BB
|65/4
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (189 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pagan makes his first start of the season for the Twins.
- The 32-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 65 appearances so far.
- In 65 appearances this season, he has compiled a 3.03 ERA and averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .184 against him.
