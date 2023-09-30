Ezequiel Tovar vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ezequiel Tovar -- with a slugging percentage of .350 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Minnesota Twins, with Emilio Pagan on the hill, on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Dodgers.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Emilio Pagán
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has an OPS of .705, fueled by an OBP of .291 and a team-best slugging percentage of .414 this season.
- Tovar has reached base via a hit in 103 games this season (of 150 played), and had multiple hits in 37 of those games.
- In 10.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Tovar has driven home a run in 53 games this year (35.3%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 67 games this season (44.7%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|74
|.284
|AVG
|.229
|.324
|OBP
|.258
|.450
|SLG
|.377
|30
|XBH
|26
|7
|HR
|8
|43
|RBI
|30
|74/13
|K/BB
|87/12
|3
|SB
|8
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff paces the league.
- The Twins have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (189 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pagan will take the mound to start for the Twins, his first of the season.
- The 32-year-old righty has appeared in relief 65 times this season.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of only .184 against him this season. He has a 3.03 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings over his 65 appearances.
