The 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Country Club from September 29-30 will feature Hyo Joo Kim in the field, as the golfers take on the par-71, 6,438-yard course, with a purse of $2,300,000.00 on offer.

Looking to wager on Kim at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +800 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Kim Odds to Win: +800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Hyo Joo Kim Insights

Kim has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed her day without a bogey twice and finished 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds played.

She has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in four of her last 20 rounds played.

Kim has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in five of her last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

Kim has finished in the top five twice in her past five events.

Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five events. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score four times.

Kim has made the cut in 18 consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 13 -8 271 0 18 6 10 $2M

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

The par-71 course measures 6,438 yards this week, which is 587 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pinnacle Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

The courses that Kim has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,550 yards, while Pinnacle Country Club will be at 6,438 yards this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim finished in the 43rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of 2.94 strokes.

Her 3.93-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic was strong, putting her in the 68th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Portland Classic, Kim shot better than 84% of the field (averaging 4.44 strokes).

Kim fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other participants averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Kim had two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

Kim's seven birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Portland Classic were more than the tournament average (5.5).

In that most recent outing, Kim's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.7).

Kim finished the Portland Classic outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.6) with 10 on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Portland Classic, Kim carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.9).

