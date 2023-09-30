In the contest between the Texas Longhorns and Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, September 30 at 3:30 PM, our projection model expects the Longhorns to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Kansas vs. Texas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kansas (+16.5) Under (61.5) Texas 33, Kansas 21

Week 5 Big 12 Predictions

Kansas Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Jayhawks based on the moneyline is 15.4%.

The Jayhawks is 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

Two of the Jayhawks' four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

The average total for Kansas games this season is 3.5 less points than the point total of 61.5 in this outing.

Texas Betting Info (2023)

The Longhorns have an 88.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Longhorns have won twice against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 16.5-point favorites or more, Texas has an ATS record of 1-2.

One Longhorns game (out of four) has gone over the point total this season.

Texas games this season have posted an average total of 52.3, which is 9.2 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Jayhawks vs. Longhorns 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas 35.0 12.5 34.0 10.0 36.0 15.0 Kansas 37.8 22.8 40.0 22.3 31.0 24.0

