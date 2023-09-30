The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (4-0) play a familiar opponent when they host the No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in a Big 12 clash.

Texas sports the 37th-ranked offense this season (35.0 points per game), and has been better on defense, ranking 12th-best with only 12.5 points allowed per game. Things have been going well for Kansas on both sides of the ball, as it is posting 463.0 total yards per game (25th-best) and allowing only 296.8 total yards per game (21st-best).

Kansas vs. Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Kansas vs. Texas Key Statistics

Kansas Texas 463.0 (33rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 432.8 (50th) 296.8 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.5 (25th) 217.8 (11th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.8 (67th) 245.3 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.0 (35th) 4 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (12th) 7 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (37th)

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jalon Daniels has racked up 705 yards (176.3 ypg) while completing 74.7% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also run for 74 yards .

Devin Neal is his team's leading rusher with 57 carries for 394 yards, or 98.5 per game. He's found paydirt five times on the ground, as well. Neal has also chipped in with 11 catches for 145 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has run for 235 yards across 33 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold has racked up 246 receiving yards on 18 receptions to pace his squad so far this season.

Luke Grimm has recorded 175 receiving yards (43.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 13 receptions.

Quentin Skinner's 12 grabs (on 17 targets) have netted him 173 yards (43.3 ypg).

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has racked up 1,033 yards (258.3 ypg) on 72-of-112 passing with nine touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has carried the ball 65 times for a team-high 379 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner. He's also tacked on four catches for 64 yards (16.0 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

CJ Baxter has piled up 90 yards on 22 carries, scoring one time.

Ja'Tavion Sanders' 268 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 24 times and has collected 12 receptions and one touchdown.

Xavier Worthy has grabbed 19 passes while averaging 63.0 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Adonai Mitchell has compiled 12 receptions for 180 yards, an average of 45.0 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

