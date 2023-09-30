The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (4-0), with the 19th-ranked run defense in the country, will host the No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) and the 12th-ranked rushing offense, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Jayhawks are massive underdogs, by 17 points. The over/under for the contest is 64 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Kansas matchup.

Kansas vs. Texas Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Austin, Texas
  • Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Kansas Moneyline
BetMGM Texas (-17) 64 -900 +575 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Texas (-17) 63.5 -850 +570 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Kansas vs. Texas Betting Trends

  • Kansas has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • Texas has covered twice in four chances against the spread this season.
  • The Longhorns have been favored by 17 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Kansas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000
To Win the Big 12 +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.