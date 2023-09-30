Saturday's MLB slate features a slew of intriguing pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers highlighted below. Top billing goes to the bout between the Astros and the Diamondbacks, who will be sending Justin Verlander and Merrill Kelly to the hill, respectively.

Read on to find the likely starting pitchers for every game on the calendar for September 30.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Guardians at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Triston McKenzie (0-2) to the mound as they face the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Eduardo Rodriguez (12-9) when the teams meet Saturday.

CLE: McKenzie DET: Rodríguez 3 (11.2 IP) Games/IP 25 (145.2 IP) 6.17 ERA 3.40 11.6 K/9 8.5

Rays at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Shawn Armstrong (1-0) to the hill as they face the Blue Jays, who will look to Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-3) when the teams play on Saturday.

TB: Armstrong TOR: Ryu 38 (51 IP) Games/IP 10 (49 IP) 1.59 ERA 3.31 9.5 K/9 6.8

TB Odds to Win: -115

-115 TOR Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

Phillies at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (3-5) to the bump as they take on the Mets, who will counter with Jose Quintana (3-6) when the clubs face off on Saturday.

PHI: Sanchez NYM: Quintana 18 (98.1 IP) Games/IP 12 (71.2 IP) 3.48 ERA 3.39 8.7 K/9 6.9

Marlins at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send JT Chargois (2-0) to the mound as they play the Pirates, who will counter with Quinn Priester (3-2) for the matchup between the teams Saturday.

MIA: Chargois PIT: Priester 45 (41.2 IP) Games/IP 9 (44.2 IP) 3.67 ERA 7.86 7.6 K/9 6.6

MIA Odds to Win: -155

-155 PIT Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

Padres at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Michael Wacha (13-4) to the bump as they play the White Sox, who will hand the ball to Mike Clevinger (9-8) when the clubs play Saturday.

SD: Wacha CHW: Clevinger 23 (127.1 IP) Games/IP 23 (129.2 IP) 3.39 ERA 3.40 8.3 K/9 7.5

SD Odds to Win: -155

-155 CHW Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8.5 runs

Cubs at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Jordan Wicks (4-1) to the mound as they take on the Brewers, who will look to Freddy Peralta (12-10) when the teams play Saturday.

CHC: Wicks MIL: Peralta 6 (33 IP) Games/IP 30 (165.2 IP) 3.00 ERA 3.80 6.3 K/9 11.4

MIL Odds to Win: -125

-125 CHC Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

Yankees at Royals Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (9-9) to the mound as they take on the Royals, who will give the start to Steven Cruz (0-0) when the teams play Saturday.

NYY: Schmidt KC: Cruz 32 (155 IP) Games/IP 9 (11.2 IP) 4.65 ERA 5.40 8.5 K/9 10.8

NYY Odds to Win: -145

-145 KC Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9 runs

Red Sox at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (6-8) to the mound as they play the Orioles, who will look to Kyle Gibson (15-9) for the game between the teams on Saturday.

BOS: Crawford BAL: Gibson 30 (123.1 IP) Games/IP 32 (187 IP) 4.16 ERA 4.86 9.3 K/9 7.4

BAL Odds to Win: -135

-135 BOS Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

Reds at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Connor Phillips (1-0) to the hill as they face the Cardinals, who will counter with Drew Rom (1-4) for the game between the teams Saturday.

CIN: Phillips STL: Rom 4 (20.2 IP) Games/IP 7 (29.1 IP) 5.66 ERA 7.98 11.3 K/9 7.7

CIN Odds to Win: -125

-125 STL Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

Rangers at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will face the Mariners, who will give the start to Luis Castillo (14-8) when the clubs play on Saturday.

TEX: TBD SEA: Castillo - Games/IP 32 (194.1 IP) - ERA 3.24 - K/9 10.0

SEA Odds to Win: -140

-140 TEX Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 7 runs

Nationals at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Joan Adon (2-4) to the mound as they face the Braves, who will give the start to Spencer Strider (19-5) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.

WSH: Adon ATL: Strider 11 (47.2 IP) Games/IP 31 (181.2 IP) 6.42 ERA 3.86 8.1 K/9 13.6

ATL Odds to Win: -375

-375 WSH Odds to Win: +290

+290 Total: 8.5 runs

Astros at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Verlander (12-8) to the mound as they play the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Kelly (12-7) when the clubs meet Saturday.

HOU: Verlander ARI: Kelly 26 (157.1 IP) Games/IP 29 (170.2 IP) 3.32 ERA 3.48 8.0 K/9 9.6

ARI Odds to Win: -120

-120 HOU Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9 runs

Twins at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Emilio Pagan (4-2) to the mound as they take on the Rockies on Saturday.

MIN: Pagan COL: TBD 65 (68.1 IP) Games/IP - 3.03 ERA - 8.6 K/9 -

Dodgers at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (13-4) to the hill as they play the Giants, who will give the start to Tristan Beck (3-3) for the matchup between the teams Saturday.

LAD: Kershaw SF: Beck 23 (126.1 IP) Games/IP 32 (80 IP) 2.42 ERA 4.05 9.4 K/9 7.3

LAD Odds to Win: -175

-175 SF Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 8 runs

Athletics at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Joe Boyle (1-0) to the hill as they take on the Angels, who will hand the ball to Kenny Rosenberg (2-2) for the matchup between the teams on Saturday.

OAK: Boyle LAA: Rosenberg 2 (9 IP) Games/IP 6 (28 IP) 0.00 ERA 4.50 9.0 K/9 7.4

