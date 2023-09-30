Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins play Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Saturday. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 13 runs for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockies vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -125 +105 13 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Rockies and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Rockies are 3-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (five of those matchups had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

Read More About This Game

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been victorious in 53, or 36.8%, of the 144 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has entered 135 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 46-89 in those contests.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 73 of its 159 games with a total this season.

The Rockies are 24-16-0 against the spread in their 40 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-43 22-59 22-40 36-62 36-73 22-29

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.