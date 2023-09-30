On Saturday, September 30, Max Kepler's Minnesota Twins (86-74) visit Ryan McMahon's Colorado Rockies (58-102) at Coors Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Twins (-125). The over/under is 13 runs for the game (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Rockies vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Emilio Pagan - MIN (4-2, 3.03 ERA) vs TBA - COL

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 13 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the Rockies versus Twins game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rockies (+105) in this matchup, means that you think the Rockies will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.50 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Ryan McMahon get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 109 games this season and won 66 (60.6%) of those contests.

The Twins have gone 57-39 (winning 59.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 6-3 record over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Rockies have been victorious in 53, or 36.8%, of the 144 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win 46 times in 135 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.