Max Kepler and Ryan McMahon are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Minnesota Twins and the Colorado Rockies square off at Coors Field on Saturday (at 8:10 PM ET).

Rockies vs. Twins Game Info

Rockies vs. Twins Game Info

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 133 hits with 31 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs, 68 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .241/.324/.434 slash line on the season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 24 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Ezequiel Tovar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has 37 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 25 walks and 73 RBI (147 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.

He has a .257/.291/.414 slash line so far this year.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Sep. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Kepler Stats

Kepler has collected 112 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .259/.332/.479 on the year.

Kepler has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .389 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Sep. 29 1-for-2 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Athletics Sep. 27 4-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Athletics Sep. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Sep. 24 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Angels Sep. 22 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0

