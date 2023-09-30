Kyle Farmer takes a 10-game hitting streak into the Minnesota Twins' (86-74) game against the Colorado Rockies (58-102) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Coors Field.

The Twins will give the ball to Emilio Pagan (4-2), while the Rockies' starter has not yet been announced.

Rockies vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Pagan - MIN (4-2, 3.03 ERA) vs TBA - COL

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Emilio Pagán

Pagan gets the nod for the Twins and will make his first start of the season.

The 32-year-old righty will start for the first time this year after pitching in relief 65 times.

He has pitched in 65 games this season with an ERA of 3.03, a 3.1 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of .966.

Emilio Pagán vs. Rockies

The Rockies are batting .250 this season, 14th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .404 (20th in the league) with 158 home runs.

