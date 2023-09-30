Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Yankees on September 30, 2023
Oddsmakers have set player props for Gleyber Torres, Bobby Witt Jr. and others when the New York Yankees visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Royals vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 174 hits with 28 doubles, 10 triples, 30 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with 49 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .275/.317/.493 on the season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 29
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
|at Tigers
|Sep. 28
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Tigers
|Sep. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Sep. 26
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Astros
|Sep. 24
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 21 doubles, 22 home runs, 19 walks and 78 RBI (136 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .256/.295/.420 so far this year.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 29
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|at Tigers
|Sep. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Sep. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Tigers
|Sep. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Astros
|Sep. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Clarke Schmidt Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Schmidt Stats
- The Yankees will hand the ball to Clarke Schmidt (9-9) for his 32nd start of the season.
- He has started 31 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- Schmidt has 21 starts of five or more innings this season in 31 chances. He averages 4.8 innings per outing.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 32 chances this season.
Schmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 25
|4.0
|3
|2
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 19
|5.0
|4
|4
|4
|1
|2
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 14
|5.1
|7
|4
|3
|3
|3
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 6
|6.1
|5
|3
|3
|6
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 31
|4.2
|6
|3
|3
|7
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Clarke Schmidt's player props with BetMGM.
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 161 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 66 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.
- He has a slash line of .272/.345/.453 on the year.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Sep. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 25
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has collected 97 hits with 16 doubles, 37 home runs and 87 walks. He has driven in 75 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashed .267/.406/.617 so far this season.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Sep. 29
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 27
|2-for-3
|3
|2
|4
|8
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge or other Yankees players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.