After hitting .258 with a double, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Robert Austin Wynns and the Colorado Rockies take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Bailey Ober) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

Wynns is batting .211 with six doubles, a home run and nine walks.

In 25 of 47 games this year (53.2%), Wynns has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

Wynns has had at least one RBI in 14.9% of his games this year (seven of 47), with more than one RBI three times (6.4%).

He has scored in 11 games this season (23.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 22 .241 AVG .186 .323 OBP .222 .276 SLG .288 2 XBH 4 0 HR 1 4 RBI 4 16/6 K/BB 17/2 1 SB 0

