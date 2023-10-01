Robert Austin Wynns vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
After hitting .258 with a double, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Robert Austin Wynns and the Colorado Rockies take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Bailey Ober) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Robert Austin Wynns? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Twins Player Props
|Rockies vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs Twins
|Rockies vs Twins Odds
|Rockies vs Twins Prediction
Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate
- Wynns is batting .211 with six doubles, a home run and nine walks.
- In 25 of 47 games this year (53.2%), Wynns has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- Wynns has had at least one RBI in 14.9% of his games this year (seven of 47), with more than one RBI three times (6.4%).
- He has scored in 11 games this season (23.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Rockies Players vs the Twins
- Click Here for Elias Díaz
- Click Here for Charlie Blackmon
- Click Here for Alan Trejo
- Click Here for Sean Bouchard
- Click Here for Kris Bryant
- Click Here for Ryan McMahon
- Click Here for Ezequiel Tovar
- Click Here for Nolan Jones
Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|22
|.241
|AVG
|.186
|.323
|OBP
|.222
|.276
|SLG
|.288
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|4
|16/6
|K/BB
|17/2
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 192 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Ober (8-6 with a 3.53 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 26th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty went five scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering two hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.53, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .238 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.