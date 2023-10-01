Dairon Blanco vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Dairon Blanco (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Michael King. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco is hitting .231 with seven doubles, four triples, two home runs and 10 walks.
- Blanco has gotten a hit in 24 of 42 games this year (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 42 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Blanco has an RBI in 12 of 42 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In nine games this season (21.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|21
|.236
|AVG
|.227
|.288
|OBP
|.311
|.382
|SLG
|.424
|6
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|8
|15/4
|K/BB
|18/6
|9
|SB
|8
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (192 total, 1.2 per game).
- King gets the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season. He is 4-7 with a 2.50 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- In 48 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.50, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .216 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.