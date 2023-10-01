Kris Bryant -- .128 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kris Bryant? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant has 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks while batting .236.

In 49 of 79 games this season (62.0%) Bryant has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (24.1%).

He has hit a home run in 12.7% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Bryant has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (27.8%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (8.9%).

In 30 of 79 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 38 .241 AVG .230 .314 OBP .314 .411 SLG .324 13 XBH 7 7 HR 3 23 RBI 8 32/14 K/BB 34/14 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings