MJ Melendez vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Sunday, MJ Melendez (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Michael King. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Yankees.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has 29 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 62 walks while batting .233.
- Melendez has had a hit in 92 of 147 games this season (62.6%), including multiple hits 25 times (17.0%).
- Looking at the 147 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (9.5%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Melendez has driven in a run in 36 games this year (24.5%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (10.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 53 games this season (36.1%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|70
|.249
|AVG
|.215
|.339
|OBP
|.288
|.403
|SLG
|.379
|23
|XBH
|26
|9
|HR
|6
|33
|RBI
|22
|74/38
|K/BB
|95/24
|3
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (192 total, 1.2 per game).
- King makes the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season. He is 4-7 with a 2.50 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering one hit.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.50, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 48 games this season. Opponents are hitting .216 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.